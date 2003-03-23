Are we having funds yet?

There appeared to be a run on irony last week.

First there was "Freedom of Speech Award" winner Justice Antonin Scalia barring C-SPAN cameras from the presentation.

Then came the news that due to a lack of station funds, the Association of Public Television Stations is pulling the plug on a program it created to help stations attract funds.

The Community Partnership Program -- which the APTS launched three-plus years ago to explore new funding opportunities and partnerships -- is calling it a day at the end of the month, citing "a recent reduction in participation by financially strapped stations."

Program director Patricia Jordan will become an independent consultant.

The APTS Grants Center (www.apts.org/grants) will pick up the

grant-seeking slack.