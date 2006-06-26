Architectural Digest, ATAS Sign Greenroom Deal

Architectural Digest has reached a new two-year sponsorship agreement with the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and will continue to create the Architectural Digest Greenroom at the Primetime Emmy Awards for the fifth year.

The pact represents a new push by the Academy to enter into joint ventures under recently named COO Alan Perris.

Amy R. Churgin, VP and publisher, Architectural Digest, says the deal is for another two years. The magazine will reveal its designers and backstage scheme for the Aug. 27 telecast soon.