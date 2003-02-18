Arbitron survey touts radio variety

A new Arbitron Inc. survey appears to provide ammunition for those pushing for

further media consolidation.

Almost eight in 10 listeners (79 percent) said there was at least as much

programming variety today as five years ago.

"Radio listeners are very pleased with the programming choices available to

them," Arbitron said in announcing the results.

More than one-third of respondents said they actually had more choice today.

"Contrary to the concern that some observers have expressed, more variety in

programming -- not less -- is available to radio listeners following the consolidation

that has taken place in the radio industry in recent years," Arbitron Radio

senior vice president and general manager Scott Musgrave said.

The study is drawn from a random telephone survey of 2,005 fall-2002 diary

keepers aged 12-plus.

Arbitron released a "teaser" on the study, and the exact wording of questions

was not included.

The full study, which was funded in-house, will be released later this

month.