Arbitron sets up war room

Arbitron Inc. has set up a section of its Web site to help answer radio

station questions about how the ongoing, irregular, coverage of the war in Iraq

will affect ratings record-keeping.

"What You Need to Know About Diary Keeping, Diary

Crediting and the SIP During Crisis and War" is at www.ArbitronRadio.com

.

It includes information on how to record listening

crediting policies, 1991 Gulf War ratings and a link to a study on "Radio's Role

During a National Crisis."