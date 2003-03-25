Arbitron sets up war room
Arbitron Inc. has set up a section of its Web site to help answer radio
station questions about how the ongoing, irregular, coverage of the war in Iraq
will affect ratings record-keeping.
"What You Need to Know About Diary Keeping, Diary
Crediting and the SIP During Crisis and War" is at www.ArbitronRadio.com
.
It includes information on how to record listening
crediting policies, 1991 Gulf War ratings and a link to a study on "Radio's Role
During a National Crisis."
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.