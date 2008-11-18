Arbitron Responds To Adelstein Letter

Arbitron responded Tuesday to the call by FCC Chairman for a formal inquiry into Arbitron's Portable People Meters, specifically whether they undercount minorities.

“Arbitron does not believe that the FCC has jurisdiction over the Company or its operations and assets and consequently lacks the authority to commence a Section 403 investigation,” said the company in a statement.

That was in response to a letter from Adelstein to FCC Chairman Kevin Martin saying the FCC had collected enough public comments since early September to justify probing deeper.

“On Sept. 25, we filed comments with the Federal Communication Commission opposing a petition to the FCC that asks for an investigation into the Arbitron Portable People Meter radio ratings service," the company continued in an e-mailed statement to B&C.

"Arbitron cited extensive precedent in which both Congress and the Commission have previously recognized that the FCC lacks authority to regulate audience ratings. Both Congress and the Commission have expressly stated that the reliability and methodologies of audience ratings services are best left to private industry groups such as the Media Rating Council.”