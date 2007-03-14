Arbitron Names New Profitable People Meter Exec
Arbitron has created a new post --VP of research--for new product development.
The new post will be filled by Dr. Pat Pellegrini, formerly senior VP of research at TNS Media Research in New York. He will help develop new initiatives based on its Portable People Meter project, including Project Apollo .
Pellegrini, who will be based in Arbitron's Columbia, Md. offices, is described as arguably the leading expert on the PPM
Before TNS, Pelligrini was with audience ratings
consortium BBM Canada
which was a PPM client.
PPMs are pager-sized meters that tag along to record out-of-home viewing and listening via signals encoded in a broadcast.
In addition to working on the PPM and custom research project, he will "expand research communications with agencies, advertisers and industry associations.”
