Arbitron Names New CIO

Vaughn Scott Henry, regional vice president at E5 Systems in Waltham, Mass., has joined Arbitron Inc. as chief information officer.

As such he will head up the IT infrastructure, including playing a "major role" in developing the company's Portable People Meter system, a portable media tracking system that some advertisers believe could be revolutionary.

Henry replaces Janice Giannini and will be based at Arbitron’s research and tech center in Columbia, Md.