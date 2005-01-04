Arbitron Names Movable-Meter Maven

Pierre Bouvard, who had headed up new ventures for Arbitron Inc., including creating its outdoor division, has been named president of its "Portable People Meters," domestic and international.

He is charged with rolling out the meters in the United States, including to radio and TV stations, cable networks, ad agencies and advertisers. Bouvard has already been spearheading their roll-out in international markets.

Arbitron and Nielsen have been testing the portable meters in Philadelphiabut Nielsen has yet to commit to a wider roll-out of the meters. A decision is expected in the first half of this year.

Unlike diaries, which viewers have to fill out, or local people meters, which viewers have to log in to, the PPM's automatically register radio and TV signals within a given range of the the subject.