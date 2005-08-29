Arbitron Names Chief Research Officer

Bob Patchen, Arbitron director of research, has been named to the newly created position of chief research officer.

Patchen, who will continue to be based in Arbitron's Columbia, Md., information center, will head up all research, including the deployment of the company's portable people meter technology.

Patchen has been with Arbitron since 1986 and oversaw the first portable people meter tests. Unlike diaries, which viewers have to fill out, or local people meters, which viewers have to log in to, the PPM’s automatically register TV and radio signals within a given range of the subject.

The meters are currently being tested in Houston, with financial support from Nielsen.

