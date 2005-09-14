Arbitron Names Chief Administrative Officer

Arbitron has named Kathleen Ross to the newly created position of chief administrative officer, the audience measurement company said Wednesday.

Ross had been Arbitron’s executive VP, organizational effectiveness and public relations.

In her new role, she will oversee staffing and infrastructure projects and corporate facilties as well as lead the company’s corporate and marketing communications, among other responsibilities.

Stephen Morris, CEO and president, Arbitron, cited Ross’ “keen insight into our business.”

Before Ross joined Arbitron in 1991, she worked for Chevy Chase Bank as a VP, organization development and corporate communications. Her resume also included the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association and the Student Loan Marketing Association.

Arbitron provides ratings and market research to broadcast and cable companies and the advertising industry.

Once a major player in local TV ratings, it is refining--with Nielsen financial support--a Portable People Meter. The TV audience measurement device passively records "ambient" media by detecting audio codes in radio and television broadcasts. The device is being tested in Houston and is in use in Canada.