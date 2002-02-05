Arbitron midway on `Meter' recruits
Arbitron Inc. said it has recruited 750 consumers to participate in a field
test of its 'Portable People Meter' in the Philadelphia market.
That's about one-half the number of people it wants to get for the test, and
the company said it's confident that it will have the rest in place by the end
of March.
The test will begin in the spring, when the meters will monitor viewing of
and listening to 68 electronic media outlets, including eight TV stations, 38
radio stations and 22 cable systems in the Philadelphia market.
Nielsen Media Research is collaborating with Arbitron in the project, and it
will decide sometime after the test whether it wants to partner with Arbitron in
rolling out the meters nationally.
