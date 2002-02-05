Arbitron midway on `Meter' recruits

Arbitron Inc. said it has recruited 750 consumers to participate in a field

test of its 'Portable People Meter' in the Philadelphia market.

That's about one-half the number of people it wants to get for the test, and

the company said it's confident that it will have the rest in place by the end

of March.

The test will begin in the spring, when the meters will monitor viewing of

and listening to 68 electronic media outlets, including eight TV stations, 38

radio stations and 22 cable systems in the Philadelphia market.

Nielsen Media Research is collaborating with Arbitron in the project, and it

will decide sometime after the test whether it wants to partner with Arbitron in

rolling out the meters nationally.