Arbitron Gives Huang the Whole World

By

Arbitron Inc. has created a new post that will allow agency client executives in various locations to deal with the same person.

That person will be Lung Huang, senior group account manager of Arbitron Advertiser/Agency/Cable Services. Arbitron said the move "enables clients located at various geographical locations of an organization to receive the same support across their entire organization."

Huang had been serving clients in New England and New York.