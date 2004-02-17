Arbitron Gives Huang the Whole World
Arbitron Inc. has created a new post that will allow agency client executives in various locations to deal with the same person.
That person will be Lung Huang, senior group account manager of Arbitron Advertiser/Agency/Cable Services. Arbitron said the move "enables clients located at various geographical locations of an organization to receive the same support across their entire organization."
Huang had been serving clients in New England and New York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.