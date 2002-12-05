Arbitron to extend PPM Philly trial

Ratings researcher Arbitron Inc. said Thursday that it will extend the ratings

comparison portion of its Portable People Meter Philadelphia market trial

through March 28, after discovering glitches that might have thrown off

measurements in recent tests.

"We're extending the ratings-comparison portion of the trial by another full

radio-survey period to determine if out-of-spec encoder input might have

affected the performance of the Portable People Meter during the spring and

summer ratings period," said Owen Charlebois, president, U.S. media at Arbitron.

The extension period will include Arbitron's winter-2003 radio survey and the

Nielsen Media Research January, February and March television surveys.

Arbitron and Nielsen are continuing to work together to improve sample

response rates in the Philadelphia tests, and they continue to negotiate a

relationship for testing and possible deployment of the PPM.

Arbitron said it had to tweak the PPM's audio input for KYW-AM. An improper

setting, the ratings service said, "may have inhibited the encoder's performance

at KYW-AM during the spring, summer and the early part of the fall-2002 radio

ratings periods. KYW-AM engineers, working with Arbitron technicians, remedied

the situation as of Nov. 13, Arbitron said.

Arbitron said four other radio stations will slightly increase their audio

input levels, but it does not believe the performance of those encoders,

used to measure the stations' listenership, was inhibited. Arbitron said it had

reviewed the performance of every encoder at the 49 radio stations, 11

television stations and 26 cable networks participating in the Philadelphia

market trial.

"I want to stress that this does not represent a flaw in the PPM technology,"

said Ron Kolessar, vice president of technology at Arbitron. "What we learned is that we need to refine our installation specifications and also to refine our

procedures for verifying that the encoders have been properly installed. We are

also improving the design of our in-station monitoring equipment to allow it to

analyze more completely the quality of the encoded signal."

Charlebois added, "This extension of the ratings portion of the trial does not

impact our current thinking regarding our schedule leading to the

commercialization of the Portable People Meter. Our previously announced

response-rate test will still take place in the first half of 2003, in parallel

with this additional ratings-analysis period."

He continued, "Once we refine the PPM-sampling methodology through our response-rate

research, we still intend to use that methodology to build the first of the twin

panels, as previously announced, in the latter part of 2003 and the second of

the twin panels in 2004."