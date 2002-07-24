Arbitron to expand PPM trial

Arbitron Inc. said Wednesday that it will expand its "Portable People Meter" trial in the United States.

The company plans to equip a new and separate panel of approximately 1,000

consumers in the Philadelphia Radio Metro Survey Area that will allow direct

comparisons to the radio-station-audience estimates being produced by the

existing panel of consumers in the current PPM market trial.

Arbitron also said it agreed to consider a request from clients for a second

PPM market trial in one of the top 25 Hispanic markets. But

the company added that fielding this second PPM trial market would be contingent

on the formation of a proposed joint venture with Nielsen Media Research,

which the latter is currently mulling.