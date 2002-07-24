Arbitron to expand PPM trial
Arbitron Inc. said Wednesday that it will expand its "Portable People Meter" trial in the United States.
The company plans to equip a new and separate panel of approximately 1,000
consumers in the Philadelphia Radio Metro Survey Area that will allow direct
comparisons to the radio-station-audience estimates being produced by the
existing panel of consumers in the current PPM market trial.
Arbitron also said it agreed to consider a request from clients for a second
PPM market trial in one of the top 25 Hispanic markets. But
the company added that fielding this second PPM trial market would be contingent
on the formation of a proposed joint venture with Nielsen Media Research,
which the latter is currently mulling.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.