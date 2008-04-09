APTS Hires Executive-Search Firm to Help Find President
The Association of Public Television Stations is casting a wide net to replace former president John Lawson, who exited in March to join ION Media Networks.
According to the APTS, it hired executive search firm Isaacson, Miller to find Lawson's replacement, and it plans to have a new president in place by September.
Isaacson, Miller specializes in finding executives for nonprofits including academic institutions and advocacy groups.
