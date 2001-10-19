AP's Salzberg elected RTNDA chair

Bob Salzberg, broadcast editor for Associated Press in Boston is RTNDA's chairman-elect for 2001-2002.

Because this year's annual meeting was called off due to the terrorist attacks, balloting was done by mail. Salzberg will produce the 2002 RTNDA annual conference.

Dave Busiek, news director at KCCI-TV Des Moines, Iowa takes over as chair from KELO-TV Sioux Falls, SD news director Mark Millage, and Loren Tobia, news director at WTVH(tv) Syracuse, NY will succeed Lou Prato, director of the Penn State All Sports Museum, who retired from the treasurer's position after 20 years.

CBS corporate news director Princell Hair, KEYC-TV Mankato, Minn. news director Derrick Hinds and WGNO(tv) New Orleans news director Paula Pendarvis will be directors at large.

- Dan Trigoboff