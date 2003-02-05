AP's Boccardi stepping down

Louis Boccardi, president of the Associated Press for the past 18 years, will

retire in "late summer or early fall" after 36 years with the company. He will

be 66.

There was no word yet on who will replace him.

Boccardi has been a staunch advocate of press freedom, and he was the most

vocal critic of Congress' decision to grill the network presidents in

Washington, D.C., on their coverage of the 2000 election.

Perhaps fittingly, AP is widely expected to begin providing election-polling

data in place of the discredited Voter News Service.

During his tenure, Boccardi oversaw the creation of AP Television News.

Boccardi joined the AP in 1967 as executive assistant to the general news

editor. He was named president in 1985.