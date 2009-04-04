April 6-12: Facebook at 92YTribeca, Premieres of 'The Unusuals', 'Parks & Recreation', 'Southland' and '90210' at PaleyFest '09

Monday, April 6

It’s time to rock out! Check out the New York premiere of the acclaimed rockumentary Anvil! The Story of Anvil, about would-be rock gods, starting at 7 p.m. at the Blender Theatre in New York. The film will be introduced by Super Size Me’s Morgan Spurlock and followed by a live performance from Anvil. If headbanging isn’t your thing, check to see if dirty comedian Bob Saget can revert back to his tame Full House days and give life in the suburbs another shot in the series premiere of Surviving Suburbia, on ABC at 9:30 p.m.

Tuesday, April 7

“What’s on your mind?” asks the new Facebook. You can perhaps pose that question to Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg at the Captains of Industry event at the 92YTribeca in NYC at 8 p.m. Then, as you pass the hours waiting for Sandberg to accept your friend request, turn up the temperature on the rest of your night with the season premiere of Rescue Me at 10 p.m. on FX.

Wednesday, April 8

Frenemies and old flames conclude their chaotic reunion in the season finale of TVLand’s High School Reunion at 10 p.m. Or watch Harold Perrineau trade the nutty island we once found him on in Lost for another—Manhattan—in The Unusuals. This new series, focusing on the drama and comic insanity of the world of New York City police detectives, also stars Amber Tamblyn and Adam Goldberg, and premieres at 10 p.m. on ABC. If you’re in the mood for a little competition, watch young adults—and adults who think they’re still young—reuse their 15 minutes of fame for the umpteenth time to win a big cash prize in the latest installment of the Real World/Road Rules Challenge, airing on MTV at 10 p.m.

Thursday, April 9

If you enjoy The Office, tune in for co-creator Greg Daniels’ latest mockumentary endeavor—Parks & Recreation—starring Amy Poehler on NBC at 8:30 p.m. It’ll try to answer the question of whether local city government can have as much ineptitude as paper company Dunder Mifflin. For a more serious perspective on city officials, tune in to the new drama Southland for an in-depth look at the lives of a Los Angeles police unit, airing at NBC at 10 p.m. Or test your own crime-solving skills in the series premiere of whodunit murder mystery Harper’s Island at 10 p.m. on CBS. The block of 13 episodes will eventually culminate with all questions answered and the murderer revealed. Rumors that it’s Colonel Mustard have gone unconfirmed.

Friday, April 10

Grab your pom-poms and get some school spirit for the season finale of the beloved football drama Friday Night Lights on NBC at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 11

The cast and creative team behind TV’s most famous ZIP code descend on the Paley Center when 90210 represents at PaleyFest09. The event takes place at the Cinerama Dome at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood at 7 p.m. You may, however, need binoculars to12 see the micro-sized young starlets on stage.

Sunday, April 12

Third time’s a charm! At least that’s what has-been rock star Bret Michaels is banking on as he again chooses one lucky lady to be his girl in the season finale of Rock of Love Bus on VH1 at 12 p.m.