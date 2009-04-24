April 27-May 3: 2009 Matrix Awards, 'Ugly Betty' Screening at Paley NYC, ATAS TV Honors and More...

Monday, April 27

Join New York Women in Communications to celebrate some of the best women in the industry at the 2009 Matrix Awards, hosted by Seventeen magazine and emceed by Today’s Meredith Vieira at the Waldorf-Astoria in NYC starting at 11 a.m. Honorees include CNN’s Campbell Brown, DailyCandy.com’s Dana Levy and actress S. Epatha Merkerson with presenters such as Jeff Zucker, Tom Hanks and Julianne Moore. After watching some top media heroes, you’ll be set for the season finale of impossible-to-follow sci fi drama Heroes on NBC at 9 p.m. The best part of the season finale will likely be that you can now start fresh with the upcoming one.

Tuesday, April 28

Twitter fans, don’t miss your opportunity to tweet about a panel on “twittering” and social media at the Mashable NextUp NYC: Lessons From the Local Internet Start Up Community event at the 92Y Tribeca in NYC at 6 p.m. Presenters include Mashable’s Adam Ostrow, Savvy Auntie’s Melanie Notkin and Snooth’s Mark Angelillo. Later, wet your appetites for the season finale of Last Restaurant Standing on BBC America at 9 p.m.

Wednesday, April 29

Enjoy a preview screening of an episode of ABC’s Ugly Betty at the Paley Center starting at 6:30 p.m. See cast members such as Vanessa Williams and Ana Ortiz. After, tune into ABC at 8:30 for the season finale of Better Off Ted, the satirical office series about a morally questionable company. For more of the morally questionable, watch professionals investigate ghost activity in allegedly haunted homes in the season’s last epidose of Ghost Hunters, 9 p.m. on Sci Fi.

Thursday, April 30

Join IFC at noon for lunch and a debate on national vs. international news coverage, moderated by Gideon Yago, host of the IFCMedia Project, at the Make Media Matter event at The Paley Center for Media in NYC. Panelists include The Daily Beast’s Tina Brown, BBC’s Katty Kay, The Wall Street Journal’s Peggy Noonan and more. Over on the West Coast, The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences presents its second annual Television Academy Honors, hosted by Dana Delany, recognizing eight 2008 programs that addressed various issues of social concern, 8 p.m. at the Beverly Hills Hotel in L.A. Sex-obsessed, egotistical doctors are not a topic of social concern, but they sure are fun to watch. See them in action in the season finale of ABC’s Private Practice at 10 p.m.

Friday, May 1

Start the weekend off with some domestically-themed entertainment. Catch the season finale of Wife Swap at 8 p.m. on ABC to see which two polar-opposite families switch wives for two weeks. Then, put the kids to bed and tune into the end-of-season episode of Supernanny at 9 p.m. where real life Mary Poppins Jo Frost will offer tips to keep your children out of the “naughty chair.”

Saturday, May 2

Tweens rejoice! It’s time for the premiere of Disney Channel’s new series Jonas, starring pop sensations the Jonas Brothers, airing at 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 3

For ladies who are unlucky in love, lift your spirits by watching women who are even unluckier in the season finale of Tough Love at 10 p.m. on VH1.