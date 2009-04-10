April 13-19: PaleyFest'09 with 'True Blood,' 'Big Bang Theory' and 'Pushing Daisies,' Bravo's A-List Awards and NAMIC Luncheon

Monday, April 13

When the sun goes down, the vampires will come out to play—and speak—at the presentation for the HBO series True Blood at PaleyFest’09 at 7 p.m. Come to the Cinerama Dome at the ArcLight in Hollywood and see creator Alan Ball, stars Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer and other cast members talk about how they cut their teeth on this show. And if you’ve got a blood thirst for history, be sure to tune into Doing DaVinci at 10 p.m. on Discovery Channel. Scientists and special effects experts take a crack at some of Leonardo Da Vinci’s inventions that were years ahead of their time, and try to construct them using only materials that were around during his time.



Tuesday, April 14

All good things come to those who wait—that may have been Donna Martin’s originally philosophy back on Beverly Hills 90210. And it definitely holds true for the present as Tori Spelling reprises the role, returning to her old stomping grounds in a much-anticipated episode of the new 90210 at 9 p.m. on The CW. Returning to a revamped version of your old hit show and working with a bunch of teenage girls does seem like a pretty undesirable job. But can it rival being a king crab fisherman on the open seas? Watch fishing crews face perils trying to catch these delicacies in the season premiere of Deadliest Catch on Discovery Channel at 9 p.m.



Wednesday, April 15

Young men beware: there’s a cougar on the prowl. See a sexy 40something woman take her pick of men half her age—several likely having mother issues—all vying for her attention in the season premiere of The Cougar on TVLand at 10 p.m. For even more bared claws, tune into Bravo’s 2nd annual A-List Awards where “Real Housewives” from all three season locations—Orange County, New York and Atlanta—will gather. Fiery comedian/gay icon Kathy Griffin hosts the festivities, featuring many celeb guest appearances, at 10 p.m.



Thursday, April 16

You’ll find nothing wicked about spending a night with actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth at the Paley Center in NYC at 6 p.m. Chenoweth will dish about her career, including her upcoming roles in the new David E. Kelley drama Legally Mad and Fox’s animated comedy Sit Down, Shut Up. Meanwhile, on the West Coast, PaleyFest’09 continues with some of the cast, creators and crew behind CBS’ Big Bang Theory chiming in at 7 p.m. at the Cineramadome in Hollywood.



Friday, April 17

Head over and watch as the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications (NAMIC) celebrates at the 15th anniversary NAMIC Vision Awards luncheon at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Access Hollywood’s Shaun Robinson will host. Later on, it’s time to loosen the chains of another busy workweek—which means you have it better than the guys in Prison Break. The series returns on Fox at 8 p.m.



Saturday, April 18

Scare your kids straight by making them watch the premiere of World’s Strictest Parents—where two unruly teens have to adapt to the new rules of very strict host parents—at 3 p.m. on CMT.



Sunday, April 19

Pushing Daisies is coming back to life—sorta. Creator Bryan Fuller will share three unaired episodes of the cancelled series as part of PaleyFest’09 in Hollywood at 1 p.m.