Apprentices Get New Master

FremantleMedia North America has named reality TV programming vet Dan Goldberg

(Who Wants To Marry a Millionaire?,The Bachelorette, The Real Gilligan's Island) as senior VP of current programming.

FremantleMedia's current reality programming includes The Apprentices, Donald and Martha, American Idol, How Clean Is Your House?, Jamie's Kitchen and long-running game The Price is Right.



Goldberg will oversee day-to-day production of the company's programming slate.

