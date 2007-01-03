The Apprentice Season Premiere Gets an Online Preview

NBC has put the first 20 minutes of the 2007 season premiere of The Apprentice online at NBC.com and on Yahoo! in advance of the show’s network debut this Sunday, Jan. 7.

The sixth season of the show kicks off on NBC this Sunday at 9:30 with a 90-minute premiere, before settling into its 9 p.m. time slot the following week.

The Donald Trump-hosted show moves to Los Angeles for its upcoming season in an attempt to re-energize the aging reality show that averaged around 11 million viewers in its last cycle. In a new twist, each week the team of contestants that wins the competition will live in a mansion, while the losing team will sleep in tents.

Trump’s children, Ivanka and Donald Jr., return as boardroom advisers for the new season.

The show is produced by Mark Burnett Productions in association with Trump Productions LLC. Mark Burnett, Donald J. Trump and Jay Bienstock are executive producers and Conrad Riggs, Page Feldman and James Canniffe are co-executive producers.