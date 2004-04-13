Apprentice Props on Block for Charity

Partnering with the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, the producers of NBC's The Apprentice will auction props, memorabilia and an "Apprentice experience" on online auction site eBay (www.ebay.com) April 15-27.



"Both Donald Trump and I strongly believe that investing in charitable causes is just good business," said Mark Burnett, executive producer of the show and a foundation board member. "Each time someone bids on Apprentice items, they are ensuring a healthier future for children worldwide.

To date, the partnership has raised more than $150,000 for the foundation." Bidding starts as soon as the show's season finale airs April 15 on NBC.

Among the "experiences" up for bid: 15 minutes with Trump henchmen George and Carolyn in the boardroom; two, 15-minute pitch meetings with Burnett and a one-week internship at his Santa Monica, Calif.,-based company; hanging with designer Nicole Miller as intern for a day; working in the kitchen with The Restaurant's Rocco DiSpirito; and a drive in style for three days at the Hummer Driving Academy in South Bend, Ind.

Also to be auctioned off are signed photos of Trump; original dossiers from each week's task; Kwame's signed basketballs; and an Apprentice poster signed by all 16 contestants.