Apprentice Dashes to DVD
NBC Universal is wasting no time releasing Mark Burnett's The Apprentice on DVD.
The show's first season will be available to fans Aug. 24 from Universal Home Video.
The five-disc set includes all 15 episodes from the first season, plus bonus features such as a sneak peek at season two, the creation of the show and individual profiles on star Donald Trump and the show's cast.
The boxed set is priced at $59.98.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.