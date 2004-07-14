Apprentice Dashes to DVD

NBC Universal is wasting no time releasing Mark Burnett's The Apprentice on DVD.

The show's first season will be available to fans Aug. 24 from Universal Home Video.

The five-disc set includes all 15 episodes from the first season, plus bonus features such as a sneak peek at season two, the creation of the show and individual profiles on star Donald Trump and the show's cast.

The boxed set is priced at $59.98.