Appointment TV Making a Comeback, According to Fandom

Appointment television is making a comeback, according to the 2021 State of Fandom report from Fandom, a platform where fans can immerse themselves in their favorite shows, movies and games.

The report said that there was a 34% increase in consumers who said they are watching shows and films, or playing games, as soon as they are released to avoid spoilers, compared to a year ago.

Fandom also found that while total time with entertainment is down near 10%, fans are spending more time with the entertainment and games they feel most strongly about.

They were more engaged with shows such as WandaVision on Disney Plus, Shadow & Bone on Netflix and Ted Lasso on Apple TV Plus.

Despite the overall reduction in time spent with entertainment and gaming, 72% of fans said they still make time for the entertainment and games they care about the most.

Fans are spending 56% less time aimlessly scrolling for something to watch, and 49% said they’re spending less time leaving the TV on as background noise.

“Fans are at the core of everything we do, and State of Fandom allows us to utilize our proprietary data and dig deep into the fan mindset, so we can champion the fan voice and demonstrate how they truly help shape the entertainment and gaming industry,” said Perkins Miller, CEO of Fandom. “By showcasing the evolving consumer trends affecting our industry, we provide valuable insights to our business partners and spotlight the importance of fandoms for brands across the gaming, streaming, TV and film industry.”

The 2021 State of Fandom report is based on a survey of 7,000 entertainment fans aged 13-54 in the US, UK, Canada, Southeast Asia and Mexico. Insights were validated and deepened through user data on the Fandom platform, which has more than 300 million monthly unique visitors and 40 million pages of content across 250,000 wikis, and qualitative and quantitative insights from Fandom’s proprietary fan panel. ■