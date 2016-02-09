Applications Open for NAB Education Foundation Leadership Programs

Two leadership development programs from the NAB Education Foundation — Broadcast Leadership Training and the Executive Development Seminar — are accepting applications.

Broadcast Leadership Training, a 10-month, MBA-style program aimed at prepping senior-level broadcasters to move forward the ownership or executive level. The application deadline is May 31.

Executive Development Seminar, which is accepting applications until June 30, educates attendees on the changes in the broadcast industry, teaching them negotiation strategies, effective managerial styles and ways to create peer networks. The seminar takes place July 17-21 at NAB headquarters.

“Both the BLT and EDS programs provide broadcast industry professionals with the knowledge and tools necessary to further enhance their skillsets,” said Marcellus Alexander, NABEF president . “The information obtained and connections made provide a more direct path to professional career advancement for participants.”

More information on NABEF and its programs can be found here.