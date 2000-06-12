Apples and oranges?

WASHINGTON

There's no inconsistency between large TV affiliates groups' efforts to maintain the 35% cap on audience reach and their fight against broadcast/newspaper crossownership restrictions, says Andy Fisher, Cox's executive VP, TV. "The ownership cap and the crossownership rules could not be more unrelated," Fisher asserts, in response to complaints that Cox and others are trying to have it both ways. Preserving the cap is necessary today to prevent a handful of companies from dominating broadcast outlets nationwide, he says. The crossownership ban was implemented in 1975 to prevent one company from dominating local media, but serves no purpose now that the number of TV stations per market has increased dramatically.