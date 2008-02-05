Apple Upgrades iPhone, iPod Touch

Apple gave two of its most popular products a boost. The company is releasing a 16-gigabyte iPhone and a 32-GB iPod Touch, effectively doubling the maximum capacity for each.

The new versions of the products will both retail for $499 and are available immediately.

“For some users, there’s never enough memory,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s vice president of worldwide iPod and iPhone product marketing, in a statement. “Now people can enjoy even more of their music, photos and videos on the most revolutionary mobile phone and best Wi-Fi mobile device in the world.”





the iPhone and iPod Touch lag far behind in terms of storage capacity to the iPod, recently renamed the iPod Classic. As more consumers start transferring video to their portable devices, including TV shows purchased through iTunes, the extra space could become a major selling point of the revamped products.