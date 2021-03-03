Apple TV Plus Premieres Thriller ‘Calls’ March 19

Calls, a genre-bending thriller based on a French series, premieres on Apple TV Plus March 19. All nine episodes will be available that day. Nick Jonas, Lily Collins and Rosario Dawson are in the cast.

Based on the Canal+ series of the same name, each episode follows a mystery that unfolds through a series of seemingly average, unconnected phone calls that quickly become surreal as the characters face increasingly unsettling experiences.

Calls is directed by Fede Alvarez.

Nicholas Braun, Clancy Brown, Mark Duplass, Karen Gillan and Judy Greer are also in the cast.

Calls is produced with Studiocanal and Bad Hombre.