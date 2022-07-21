Apple TV Plus Hopes to Get Lucky With Animated Film

Animated movie Luck debuts on Apple TV Plus Friday, August 5. With Eva Noblezada and Whoopi Goldberg in the voice cast, the film centers on Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world.

Voiced by Noblezada, Sam finds a lucky penny but then, being the unluckiest person in the world, flushes it down the toilet. She ends up in the Land of Luck, where she dresses like a leprechaun and must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.

Noblezada’s credits include Broadway shows Miss Saigon and Hadestown, and film Yellow Rose.

Simon Pegg voices the lucky black cat Bob, who helps Sam find another lucky penny that would preserve his charmed life. Jane Fonda voices the Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck. John Ratzenberger and Lil Rel Howery are also in the cast.

An Apple TV Plus original, Luck is a Skydance Animation film.

Peggy Holmes directs and Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger penned the screenplay.

John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann produce for Skydance. ■