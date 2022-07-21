Apple TV Plus Hopes to Get Lucky With Animated Film
By Michael Malone published
Whoopi Goldberg, Jane Fonda in the voice cast of ‘Luck’
Animated movie Luck debuts on Apple TV Plus Friday, August 5. With Eva Noblezada and Whoopi Goldberg in the voice cast, the film centers on Sam Greenfield, the unluckiest person in the world.
Voiced by Noblezada, Sam finds a lucky penny but then, being the unluckiest person in the world, flushes it down the toilet. She ends up in the Land of Luck, where she dresses like a leprechaun and must unite with the magical creatures there to turn her luck around.
Noblezada’s credits include Broadway shows Miss Saigon and Hadestown, and film Yellow Rose.
Simon Pegg voices the lucky black cat Bob, who helps Sam find another lucky penny that would preserve his charmed life. Jane Fonda voices the Dragon, the CEO of Good Luck. John Ratzenberger and Lil Rel Howery are also in the cast.
An Apple TV Plus original, Luck is a Skydance Animation film.
Peggy Holmes directs and Kiel Murray, Jon Aibel and Glenn Berger penned the screenplay.
John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and David Eisenmann produce for Skydance. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.