Apple TV Kicks Off Year 2 of MLS Season Pass

Apple TV is kicking off its second season offering MLS Season Pass.

Apple and Major League Soccer signed a 10-year deal in 2022 — which also happened to be the year star Lionel Messi moved to MLS franchise Inter Miami CF.

Apple is marking the return of soccer with MSL is Back week, which starts with Messi and Miami taking on Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. (ET). Pre-match coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. with a special 90-minute edition of MLS Countdown/MLS La Previa.

Apple has upgraded its interface, making it easier for Apple TV users to see when games are scheduled and how to find their favorite teams.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the 2024 season and build upon this game-changing partnership, which is bringing Major League Soccer to its largest global audience ever while showcasing the next-level athleticism and electric fandom of the league,” Apple senior VP of services Eddy Cue said.

Fans will be also be able to watch 2023 MLS playoff highlights on Apple Vision Pro with 8K 3D video and spatial audio.

Apple Podcasts will have several shows about soccer, including Offside With Taylor Twellman.

Messi has put together a playlist of songs he listens to before matches for Apple Music. “For as long as I can remember, music has played an important part in my life, especially on match days,“ Messi said. “Music quiets my mind, helps me stay calm and relaxed.”

MLS Season Pass on Apple TV is available in more than 100 countries and gives fans access to every MLS game with no blackouts.

The package costs $14.99 a month, or $99 a season. There’s a discount for Apple TV Plus subscribers, who can get Season Pass for $12.99 a month or $79 a season.