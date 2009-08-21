Apple Says It Has Not Rejected Google Voice

In its response to an FCC letter seeking information, Apple said that "contrary to published reports," it has not rejected the Google Voice iPhone application and "continues to study it."

That came in a copy of the letter released by the FCC, which sought information from Apple, Google and AT&T based on reports that Apple had rejected the application.

Taking the glass-half-full approach, Apple said the reason the application has not yet been approved is "because, as submitted for review, it appears to alter the iPhone’s distinctive user experience by replacing the iPhone’s core mobile telephone functionality and Apple user interface with its own user interface for telephone calls, text messaging and voicemail."

Apple said it was also concerned that an iPhone's "contacts" database would be transferred to Google servers, raising the spectre that the information could be misused. "We have yet to obtain any assurances from Google that this data will only be used in appropriate ways."

Apple seconded AT&T's response to the FCC in saying it did not consult with AT&T about whether or not it would approve the application. "No contractual conditions or noncontractual understandings with AT&T have been a factor in Apple’s decisionmaking process in this matter," Apple said.

Asked what "other" applications Apple has rejected in the past, Apple lists as representative samples Twittelator, which crashed during loading but has since been retooled and accepted; SlingPlayer Mobile, initially rejected because it was redirecting a TV signal using AT&T's cellular network, which AT&T prohibits, but that, too, was modified to be WiFi-only and approved; and Lingerie Fantasy Video, which has also since been approved after it was initially rejected for nudity and explicit sexual content.

The FCC is currently preparing to open an inquiry into innovation in the wireless market and how to preserve it.