Apple Orders ‘Little America’ Series From Universal TV

Apple, lengthening the list of original programming it is creating, said it has ordered a half-hour anthology series Little America, which is being produced by Universal Television.

The series is inspired by true stories about the lives of immigrants in America that were featured by Epic Magazine.

Lee Eisenberg, who was Emmy nominated for The Office, will be the writer, executive producer and showrunner for the series. He will be joined by Oscar nominated screenwriters Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon.

For Universal Television, Alan Yang will executive produce, with Joshuah Bearman and Joshua Davis executive producing for Epic Magazine, alongside co-executive producer Arthur Spector.

Last week, Apple signed a content deal with Oprah Winfrey.