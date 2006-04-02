Apple: Multiplatform? Wrong Word

TV content, as you know, is “migrating” to “multiple platforms.” The networks are “giving viewers content where they want it, how they want it and when they want it.”

(And that content, by the way, is “organic” and “seamlessly integrated.”)

We’ve heard our share of media companies tout their new ventures using the latest industry jargon and buzzwords (See “TV Online” p. 14). These days, executives can’t stop saying the word “platform” when they talk about those shiny new digital outlets like broadband and mobile phones. (Yes, we know you don’t need to be told what it means.)

But networks hoping to migrate their content to that most coveted of platforms, iTunes, need to watch their language around the kids at Apple.

An informed source tells Flash! that Apple has put the kibosh on the term in press releases unless it appears in a quote from an executive.

“They feel the word 'platform’ in any release was something consumers wouldn’t relate to,” says our source.

An iTunes spokesperson declined to comment, saying, “We don’t usually discuss negotiations with partners on our press releases.”

You Apple kids, so contrary. Can’t say we disagree, though. Flash! put their (alleged) assumption about consumers to the test: We asked our mother-in-law.

“Are you talking about buildings or politics?”

Exactly.