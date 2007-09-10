Apple iPhone Sales Hit 1M

Apple’s iPhone sales hit 1 million Sunday, well ahead of the company’s forecast.

“One million iPhones in 74 days -- it took almost two years to achieve this milestone with iPod,” Apple CEO Steve Jobs said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get this revolutionary product into the hands of even more customers this holiday season.”

Apple had previously said that it expected to achieve 1 million unit sales of iPhone by the end of September, the close of its fiscal fourth quarter. But last week, the company slashed the price of its 8-gigabyte iPhone to $399 from $599 to boost sales.

The move raised the ire of customers who had previously bought iPhones at the original price. In an open letter on Apple’s Web site from CEO Steve Jobs, the company extended $100 in store credit to customers who purchased iPhones from Apple or AT&T, which provides the connection service, and who are not receiving rebates or any other considerations.

Launched in June, the iPhone is a combination of mobile phone, iPod and Internet browser. Owners of the device can use Apple’s iTunes to synchronize their phone numbers and other contact information, calendars, e-mail accounts, Web-browser bookmarks, music, photos, podcasts and video.