Apple Grabs Original Drama Starring Witherspoon, Aniston

Apple confirmed it has ordered two seasons of a new original drama with high-profile stars Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

The show, set in the world of morning TV, was also reportedly sought by Netflix, and the deal signals that digital companies are becoming big players in the long-form scripted programming arena.

The project will go straight to series.



As had been earlier reported, Apple said it also ordered a reboot of Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories from Universal Television and Ambiln Television. It will be executive produced by Spielberg in partnership with Bryan Fuller.

The Witherspoon-Aniston series comes from Media Res. Founder Michael Ellenberg is executive producing, along with Witherspoon through her Hello Sunshine production company.

Jay Carson from House of Cards will be the showrunner of the series. CNN’s Brian Stelter will consult, with his book, Top of the Morning, providing additional background material.