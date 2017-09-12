Apple Intros Apple TV 4K

Apple used its event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino Tuesday to introduce the Apple TV 4K, a next-gen video streamer that supports 4K resolution as well as HDR 10 and Dolby Vision.



Apple TV 4K starts at $179 (32GB) and $199 for the 64GB version, joining the HD-capable fourth-gen Apple TV that sells for $149. Apple will open up sales for Apple TV 4K on Sept. 15, with availability starting Sept. 22.



Apple has also configured the UI for the new Apple TV device to deliver 4K-quality images.



For more, go to multichannel.com.