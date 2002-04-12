Apple brings fire wire to DVCPRO
Panasonic Consumer Electronics and Apple Computer Inc. are working on adding fire wire to Panasonic "DVCPRO50" and
"DVCPRO HD" tape decks -- a move that will make the still-to-be-released decks the
industry's first to support full ITU-601 (International Telecommunications Union) digital 4:2:2 quality video at 50 megabits per second
and high-definition video at 100 mbps over fire wire.
In another Apple/Panasonic sats, a future iteration of Apple's "Final Cut Pro"
will support Panasonic's "AG-DVX100" 24p mini-DV camcorder.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.