Apple brings fire wire to DVCPRO

Panasonic Consumer Electronics and Apple Computer Inc. are working on adding fire wire to Panasonic "DVCPRO50" and

"DVCPRO HD" tape decks -- a move that will make the still-to-be-released decks the

industry's first to support full ITU-601 (International Telecommunications Union) digital 4:2:2 quality video at 50 megabits per second

and high-definition video at 100 mbps over fire wire.

In another Apple/Panasonic sats, a future iteration of Apple's "Final Cut Pro"

will support Panasonic's "AG-DVX100" 24p mini-DV camcorder.