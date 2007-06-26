Apple, AT&T Unveil iPhone Pricing

Apple and AT&T will offer three service plans for the eagerly-awaited iPhone, which goes on sale in Apple stores this Friday.



Two-year service plans start at $59.99 monthly for 450 minutes, then ramp up to $79.99 for 900 minutes and $99.99 for 1350 minutes. There is a one-time activation fee of $36. All plans include unlimited data usage (both Internet and email), Visual Voicemail, 200 SMS text messages, roll-over minutes, and unlimited mobile-to-mobile calling.



Apple also announced that iPhone customers can use their existing iTunes software installed on a Mac or PC to active their new iPhone, without having to wait for activation in a store, as iTunes will guide them through choosing a service plan, authorizing their credit and activating the phone. iPhone customers can also use iTunes to synchronize their phone numbers and other contact information, calendars, email accounts, Web browser bookmarks, music, photos, podcasts, TV shows and movies with iPhone.