Apollo takes further action
The Apollo Theater Foundation -- the company behind variety show Showtime at the
Apollo -- is trying to block Western International Syndication
and the Inner City Theater Group from using particular names in shows they are
distributing for the 2003-04 TV season.
The foundation already filed for an injunction last December,
claiming that Western and Inner City are infringing on trademarks by using names for
shows that are similar to Showtime at the Apollo.
The shows in question are Best of It's Showtime at the Apollo,
Showtime and Showtime in Harlem.
The Apollo Foundation recently inked a five-year deal with Warner Bros. Domestic
Television Distribution and Hertitage Networks to produce and distribute
Showtime at the Apollo, beginning with the coming TV
season.
