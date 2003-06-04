Apollo takes further action

The Apollo Theater Foundation -- the company behind variety show Showtime at the

Apollo -- is trying to block Western International Syndication

and the Inner City Theater Group from using particular names in shows they are

distributing for the 2003-04 TV season.

The foundation already filed for an injunction last December,

claiming that Western and Inner City are infringing on trademarks by using names for

shows that are similar to Showtime at the Apollo.

The shows in question are Best of It's Showtime at the Apollo,

Showtime and Showtime in Harlem.

The Apollo Foundation recently inked a five-year deal with Warner Bros. Domestic

Television Distribution and Hertitage Networks to produce and distribute

Showtime at the Apollo, beginning with the coming TV

season.