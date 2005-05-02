Apollo Panel to Launch

Arbitron and Nielsen parent VNU are creating a panel of 6,000-plus households to test Project Apollo, a new service to integrate viewership with product purchasing information.

The service, which is based on Arbitron's Portable People Meters, is intended to give advertisers a better gauge of the effectiveness of their ads by relating exposures across multiple platforms to shopping behaviors.

The panel, which will be in place by the end of the year, will comprise 14,500 people in 6,250 households. Each will get a portable people meter, which records exposure to various media sources--broadcast and cable.

Exposure to print ads and circulars will be collected via other means. That data will then be combined with information on consumer preferences and purchases base on Nielsen's Homescan technology, as well as surveys.