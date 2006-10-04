Apollo Gets Lift From Ad Backers

The World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) has endorsed Arbtiron's Project Apollo, a new service to integrate viewership with product purchasing information.



That service, which is based on Portable People Meters, is intended to give advertisers a better gauge of the effectiveness of their ads by relating exposures across multiple platforms to shopping behaviors.



Arbitron has teamed with Nielsen parent VNU to develop the service. Nielsen is no longer a partner in the PPM tests, though it could wind up licensing the technology for some applications.



Calling on its member agencies, advertisers and media to support the project, the WFA said it would "enable us to know our customers as buyers of our brands as well as consumers of media in a very strategic and actionable way, thus enabling a new level of media planning effectiveness and a substantial leap in media spending productivity." WFA represents 55 advertiser associations worldwide, including 40 of the top 100.



Arbitron has been testing the PPM's in Houston, with a second test scheduled to launch in Philadelphia in January.