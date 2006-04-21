AP Web Product Draws Crowd

The Associated Press says that nearly 1,100 media Web sites reaching about 76 million people have so far signed on to its new Online Video Network, which it launched in March with MSN.

The ad-supported network, which AP broadcast and newspaper members with about 40 video clips per day of national and international news, is free to members who agree to place prominent links to it on their sites. For that, the member gets a custom-branded media player, a portion of the ad revenue, and daily video from the AP, which says 50 brands are signed on to advertise.

The content will be available on a nonexclusive basis--as is AP's style--to any member station, but each will get to brand the player.

Essentially, the service gives members an edited Web news presence from AP without having to spend the overhead to do it themselves.

AP calls it one of the most successful new product launches ever for the newsgatherer.