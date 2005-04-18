Trending

AP Signs On 14 Stations

The AP has signed on 14 stations to its Electronic Newsroom Production System in its most recent quarter, pushing its market share to nearly 50% of all U.S. TV-station news operations.

The list of stations included WRAL Raleigh, N.C., and Bay News 9, a 24-hour cable news network in the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg market owned by Bright House Networks.

The other stations are Media General's WTVQ Lexington, WMBB Panama City, and WNCT Greenville; Hearst-Argyle's KHBS Fort Smith; Gray's WCAV Charlottesville; Freedom's KTRV Nampa, and KTVL Medford; Max Media Montana stations KFBB Great Falls and KURL Billings; International Media Group's KSCI-TV 18 Los Angeles; Manship's KRGV Weslaco; and Cordillera's KATC Lafayette.