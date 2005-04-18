AP Signs On 14 Stations

The AP has signed on 14 stations to its Electronic Newsroom Production System in its most recent quarter, pushing its market share to nearly 50% of all U.S. TV-station news operations.

The list of stations included WRAL Raleigh, N.C., and Bay News 9, a 24-hour cable news network in the Tampa Bay/St. Petersburg market owned by Bright House Networks.

The other stations are Media General's WTVQ Lexington, WMBB Panama City, and WNCT Greenville; Hearst-Argyle's KHBS Fort Smith; Gray's WCAV Charlottesville; Freedom's KTRV Nampa, and KTVL Medford; Max Media Montana stations KFBB Great Falls and KURL Billings; International Media Group's KSCI-TV 18 Los Angeles; Manship's KRGV Weslaco; and Cordillera's KATC Lafayette.