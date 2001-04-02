AP producer killed by shrapnel
Associated Press Television News producer Kerem Lawton, 30, was killed by shrapnel from a shell that hit his vehicle last Thursday near the Kosovo-Macedonia border as he arrived to cover the deployment of NATO-led peacekeepers monitoring fighting between Macedonian troops and ethnic Albanian rebels.
