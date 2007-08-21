AP, NBC U Form Olympic Team

AP reached a deal with NBC Universal properties NBC Sports and NBC Olympics to serve as the exclusive news agency for distributing NBC-produced text content and video links from the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

NBC, the exclusive U.S. broadcast and video rights holder for the 2008 Games, will distribute its content through a premium online product produced by AP.

The joint effort will provide AP customers with comprehensive Olympics coverage leading up to the Games, as well as throughout the 17-day competition. AP customers can receive a turnkey solution that will give their users, readers and viewers Olympic content matched with exclusive video coverage and related content provided by NBC through its NBCOlympics.com Web site.

AP's online product will launch in the coming weeks with interactive graphics, multimedia and text content produced by AP, as well as links to exclusive video from NBC and text content produced by the NBCOlympics.com editorial staff. The amount of Olympics content, both from NBC and AP, will dramatically increase as the Games approach.

"NBC Sports and Olympics are delighted to join forces with AP on this content-distribution effort surrounding the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games," said Perkins Miller, senior vice president of digital media for NBC Sports and Olympics, in a statement. "This content combination will provide great value to AP customers, along with a new distribution channel for NBC Olympics content, particularly regarding our Olympic video."

"This should make it easier for readers to get information, while also creating a traffic exchange for NBC and stickiness on AP customer Web sites," AP deputy managing editor Lou Ferrara said in announcing the deal.