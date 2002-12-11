AP launches Washington news service

To pick up the slack and fulfill the contracts picked up when Conus Communications Co. LP scaled

back in September, Associated Press has launched a new Washington, D.C., news service,

APTN Washington Direct.

Live shots, edited footage, crews and satellite-transmission capability will

all be available to customers looking to lower newsgathering costs for stories

out of the White House, Pentagon, State, the Hill, and elsewhere.

There will be a daily 4:30 p.m. (EST) feed of sound bites and b-roll, as well

as customized capability via APTN Broadcast Services in Washington.