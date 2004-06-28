AP Launches First Blog

The Associated Press will get into the blog business starting with the political conventions in July and August.

Forty-five-year AP vet and Pulitzer prize winnner Walter Mears and reporter Nancy Benac will provide running commentary and a news "tibits" from both the Democratic and Republican gatherings.

Mears has been to every convention since 1964, says AP, and Benac has 10 under her belt. They will get an assist from political databak editor Sam Hananel.

The blog, which is essentially a frequently updated online journal, will be accessible to subscribers of AP's election services AP politics and AP Election Online.