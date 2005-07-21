AP To Launch Online Video Net

Following in the recent digital footsteps of CNN and CBS, AP is taking the wraps off of an ad-supported online video and news service that can be incorporated into the Web sites of its members.

Members would get a chance to brand an AP-created online video player with their own look and offer Web site visitors a mix of home-grown content, content from the AP, and other content.

In exchange, members would share in revenues from AP-supplied advertising but keep all the revenue from locally-generated advertising.

Launch is targeted for Jan. 1, 2006, and specific terms will be available later this year.

Expect RSS (real simple syndidation) feeds and wireless services to also be a part of the mix.