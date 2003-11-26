AP, Grinberg Plan Old News Exchange
The old and new worlds of news are getting together. AP Television News and Los Angeles-based Grinberg Film Libraries have made a deal to sell each other’s footage.
AP's library dates back to 1963, while Grinberg licenses the Paramount and Pathe newsreel footage that stretches from 1896 to the late 1950s. Both libraries are being digitized, which will make the footage available as stills as well as moving images. The exchange begins January 2004.
